The Kremlin on Monday dampened expectations of any breakthrough at the upcoming summit between the leaders of and Japan, saying striking a peace deal would be a very "drawn out" process.

Russian and Japanese will meet Tuesday in Moscow, part of revived negotiations aiming to formally end World War II. The peace process stalled in the 1950s due to a dispute over the the occupied in the last days of the war.

"The has said from the start that the issue of signing a peace agreement with will be very drawn out in terms of time," Putin's told journalists hours before Abe's expected touchdown in the Russian capital. "The talks are in their initial stage," he said.

claims as their own the so-called southern Kurils, a string of islands just north of Hokkaido which it calls Northern Territories.

In the 1950s, the had said it would be willing to transfer and Habomai, a group of islets, to Japan, following a signed peace accord. at the time refused, demanding the entire chain, which also includes the islands of and

The notion that could now cede any territory to is extremely sensitive in Russian society, with a number of protests held against it in recent weeks, including in at the weekend.

Peskov did not rule out the possibility that Putin could hand over territory in exchange for a peace deal.

"Nobody has officially offered anything, so any eventual line of reasoning is hardly appropriate, they don't help the spirit of the talks," he said.

"Nobody is going to go against their national interests," Peskov said. Three of the islands are inhabited while is a group of islets with only the presence of a border patrol.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)