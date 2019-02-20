JUST IN
Kufri, Manali shiver at sub-zero temp after snowfall in HP

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Tourist destinations Kufri in Shimla district and Manali in Kullu district are shivering at sub-zero temperature after recent snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological department said Wednesday.

The minimum temperature in Kufri and Manali was minus 1.6 degrees Celsius and minus 0.6 degree Celsius respectively, the local weather office said.

While Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 9.8 degrees Celsius, it said, Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.

In the state capital Shimla and in Chamba's Dalhousie, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.8 degrees Celsius and 0.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

Meanwhile, several parts of the state received light rain, it said.

The Met office has predicted heavy snowfall in high and mid hills and rain in low hills and plains of the state till Thursday.

