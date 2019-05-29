Central Sectt to Kashmere Gate stretch of Delhi Metro now entirely equipped with PSDs

The Metro Wednesday made operational the newly installed (PSDs) at Rajiv Chowk metro station, making the entire stretch of underground stations from to Kashmere Gate fully equipped with the facility, officials said.

Rajiv Chowk station, an intersection facility of the Blue Line and the Yellow Line, is one of the busiest stations on the DMRC network.

"The entire stretch of underground stations, from to Kashmere Gate stations, is now fully equipped with the facility. At (Yellow Line one), PSDs -- mechanised screens which act as barriers between the platform and the tracks --- were made operational today to help in crowd management," a said.

In March 2018, the Metro had made operational the newly installed PSDs at Chawri Bazar and Chandni Chowk stations on the Yellow Line, bolstering the there.

The two metro stations receive a huge footfall daily.

That was the first time the Metro had installed PSDs at the already existing operational metro stations, the DMRC had said.

Other stations on the line -- New Delhi, and Kashmere Gate -- had also got PSDs later, he said.

The and and the newly opened corridors of and Pink Lines have PSDs at all their stations.

