Lanka freezes bank accounts of 41 terror suspects

of 41 terror suspects in having links with the outlawed Islamist group (NTJ) that was behind the bombings in the country have been frozen, according to a media report.

said that the suspects are under the custody of the (TID) and the (CID).

Nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels, killing 258 people and injuring over 500 others.

The accounts have a total amount of Rs 134 million (USD 759,335) which was in addition to Rs 14 million (USD 79,333) seized from the possession of the suspects at the time of their arrest, Gunasekara was quoted as saying by the Times Online on Friday.

Meanwhile, the CID has also launched an investigation into assets worth Rs 7 billion (USD 30 million) belonging to the suspects, he said.

The terror group claimed the attacks, but the government blamed the local for the bombings.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan on Wednesday extended by a month the state of emergency imposed in the wake of the deadly blasts, citing "public security".

The emergency law gives police and the military extensive powers to arrest, detain and interrogate suspects without court orders.

initially imposed the emergency on April 23 to crack down on the nine suicide bombers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)