Lanka's sacked top defence official faces charges for criminal negligence over Easter bombings

Sri Lanka's sacked top will face criminal investigation for his alleged failure to prevent the bombings that killed 258 people and injured over 500, an said on Monday.

Hemasiri Fernando, who was asked by to resign, told a parliamentary panel that it was difficult for him to meet Sirisena during the time he served as the top bureaucrat of the ministry.

The (AG) has instructed the to institute a criminal action against Fernando following recommendations by a special panel to probe the April 21 attacks.

had shared intelligence inputs with about possible attacks weeks before the bombings.

Last week, it was announced that a group of senior police officials were to face criminal negligence charges over their alleged failure to prevent the attacks on the recommendations of the same panel.

The of Police (Colombo), of Police (Western North), of Police (SPR), of Police (Negombo), of Police ( North), of Police ( III), of Police ( IV), in Charge of the Katana Police Station and in Charge of were named by the AG in his instructions issued to the

The then Pujith Jayasundera, who was sent on compulsory leave for his alleged negligence, has already moved the against what he termed as illegal dismissal.

Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through St Anthony's Church in Colombo, in the western coastal town of and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa, and three high-end hotels frequented by tourists in the country's deadliest violence since the devastating civil war with the (LTTE) ended in 2009.

The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government blamed local Islamist extremist group for the bombings which killed 258 people, including 11 Indians, and injured nearly 500 others.

