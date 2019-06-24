Telugu actor fined Rs 200 for"smoking" in public place

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni was Monday slapped with a fine of Rs 200 by the police for allegedly smoking in a public place here near the historic Charminar during a break in shooting for a new film.

The young actor, who has acted in several Telugu films, was "found smoking" at the venue of the shooting for his upcoming film 'iSmart Shankar' during a break, police said.

A police official, who issued the challan, said smoking in public place was banned under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA), 2003.

A challan for a spot fine of Rs 200 was served on him and the film's production manager later paid the fine, the official said.

Police had earlier this year launched a drive against smoking in public places and had been issuing challans against those found violating the rule.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 20:10 IST

