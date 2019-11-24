JUST IN
Law & order: Adityanath asks officials to stay alert

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 


UP Chief Minister directed officials concerned to remain alert and ensure proper security arrangements at least till December 15 and praised them for maintaining peace after the Ayodhya verdict.

The chief minister, who held a videoconference on law and order with senior officials, directed them to continue patrolling, contact peace committees and religious gurus from different sections of society, the release said.

The officials were also told to initiate stern action against the those found involved in crimes against women and weaker sections of society.

He warned that apathy in cases related to common people would be taken seriously, the release added.

