Left parties moves EC to defer release of PM biopic, terms it 'propaganda material'

A delegation of the CPI and the CPI(M) has met officials and demanded that release of the film based on the life of be deferred, claiming it to be a "propaganda material".

CPI's D Raja and CPI(M) member Nilotpal Basu met the poll panel officials on Monday and also pointed out and order situations in and

"The delegation had a detailed discussion with the on the release of the biopic on The delegation pointed out that there are well-established precedents on withholding the release of such propaganda materials during the pendency of the elections. The Election Commission, however, was non-committal," a statement from the two Left parties said on Tuesday.

The delegation also reiterated the demand of matching the VVPAT records with those of the EVM for randomly chosen 50 per cent of the booths. The pointed out that as per the direction, the Commission will be submitting an affidavit on March 28 on this subject.

"The delegation also pointed out the and order situation in and West Bengal, where the ruling party goons are particularly targeting the and its candidates," the statement said.

They also raised the Kolkata airport incident involving the wife of Abhishek Banerjee, and Trinamool candidate in and the nephew of Chief Minister

The delegation urged that there should be a probe by the Commission to ascertain the truth as this has financial implications and a possible impact on free and fair polls.

The party too had moved Election Commission to get the release of the biopic, with playing Modi, deferred till the final phase voting in the Lok Sabha polls ie, May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)