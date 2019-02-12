JUST IN
LS MP's car enters Parliament House complex from wrong side, creates security scare

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Lok Sabha member's car entered the Parliament House complex from the wrong side on Tuesday, creating a security scare.

The automatic 'spike' barricade got activated, damaging the car's bumper, Parliament security officials said.

The MP was not inside the car. The driver was being questioned, they said.

The car, which tried to enter the high security complex from Vijay Chowk side, used an exit gate to gain entry, the officials said.

The quick reaction team of central reserve police immediately deployed an armoured vehicle as per laid down security procedure.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 21:25 IST

