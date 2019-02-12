LS MP's car enters Parliament House complex from wrong side, creates security scare

-
A Lok Sabha member's car entered the Parliament House complex from the wrong side on Tuesday, creating a security scare.
The automatic 'spike' barricade got activated, damaging the car's bumper, Parliament security officials said.
The MP was not inside the car. The driver was being questioned, they said.
The car, which tried to enter the high security complex from Vijay Chowk side, used an exit gate to gain entry, the officials said.
The quick reaction team of central reserve police immediately deployed an armoured vehicle as per laid down security procedure.
