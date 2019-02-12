LS MP's car enters Parliament House complex from wrong side, creates security scare

A member's car entered the from the wrong side on Tuesday, creating a security scare.

The automatic 'spike' barricade got activated, damaging the car's bumper, Parliament security officials said.

The was not inside the car. The was being questioned, they said.

The car, which tried to enter the high security complex from side, used an exit gate to gain entry, the officials said.

The quick reaction team of central reserve police immediately deployed an armoured vehicle as per laid down security procedure.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)