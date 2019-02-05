'TMC may get sympathy votes': WB BJP against Prez rule in state

BJP leaders appeared not very supportive of the idea of imposing in the state as they feel it might adversely affect the party's prospect in the Lok Sabha elections, even as the fights a pitched turf war with the Centre over probe in the chitfund scam cases.

BJP leaders Tuesday said if the Centre imposed



in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the ruling Trinamool (TMC) led by would cry foul and try to grab sympathy votes.

"If you want to know the views of the state leadership," a senior state BJP told requesting anonymity, "I would only say the state unit is not in favour of imposition of "



Another BJP said the TMC was fast losing its ground in the state.

"In such a position, if President's rule is imposed, the TMC would complain of vendetta and bag sympathy votes. Why should we let that happen?" the said.

By nature, the people of always vote for the party which is opposed to central government, he said.

The issue of imposition of President's rule has come up after an all-out war broke out between the Centre and the on Sunday, with Minister Banerjee beginning a dharna here over the CBI's attempt to question the in connection with chitfund scam cases.

Insisting that the CBI's move stifled the spirit of "Constitution and federalism", Banerjee had wondered if the Centre was mulling to impose President's rule in the state.

Monday said the "unfortunate" and "unprecedented" developments in involving the and the indicate a constitutional breakdown, warning that the Centre has powers to take action.

Singh had also spoken to in wake of the team being allegedly obstructed by the when they tried to question in the Saradha ponzi scam case on Sunday.

and senior BJP leader Monday claimed that Constitutional order has completely broken down in the state but has stopped short of demanding imposition of President's rule in West Bengal.

State BJP leaders said, they have clearly conveyed it to the party's central leadership that imposition of President's Rule in the state would not only act as an advantage for the TMC but would also have an adverse impact on the party's prospects in Lok Sabha polls.

However, there is a minor section within the state unit which feels that "imposition of President's rule is a must to restore democracy in West Bengal".

and from in West Bengal, Babul Supriyo, had demanded that President's rule be imposed in the state.

"President's rule should be imposed in West Bengal to control this 'Rogue' under a corrupt CM This is a constitutional crisis 'created' by Mamata to shield her corrupt & tainted accomplices," Supriyo had said in a tweet.

Since Independence, West Bengal had witnessed imposition of President's rule on four occasions between 1962-1972. The decade was marked by political instability, collapse of a United Front governments and rise of the naxalite movement.

With the minister sitting on a dharna alleging misuse of the CBI, various opposition parties, including the Congress, BJD, TDP, SP and NCP, have come out in support of Banerjee.

