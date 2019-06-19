Man shot at by bike-borne miscreants in outer Delhi's Bawana

A 45-year-old man was shot at allegedly by four bike-borne persons in outer Delhi's area on Wednesday evening, police said.

The victim has been identified as Kuldeep, a resident He works in a private company as a and used to supply goods in the Cantonement area, they said.

According to police, the incident took place at around 6.30 pm and the victim sustained two bullet injuries to his stomach.

is undergoing treatment at a hospital here and his condition is stated to be stable, officials said.

It is suspected that the attack was a fallout of a recent scuffle between the accused persons and the victim, they said.

Police are searching for the accused and further investigation is underway, the officials added.

