Man held for molesting woman in flat

A man was Wednesday arrested for allegedly molesting a woman after entering a flat that provides paying guest service for women, police said.

The accused, Bhavin Shah, who works as a food delivery man, was picked up on a tip-off after he was caught in the act on a CCTV camera, a said.

The incident occurred on June 14 midnight when the man, later identified as Shah, entered the flat in Kamal Nayan Apartment in Navrangpura locality after finding its door unlocked, he said.

The video shows Shah touching the woman, who was sleeping on a sofa in the drawing room, inappropriately, he said, adding that another woman caught Shah sneaking out of the flat and raised an alarm but he managed to escape.

"An FIR has been registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Cope against unknown persons," said DCP, Zone I, P L Mal.

Mal said the police started investigating the case on the basis of grabs from CCTV cameras.

"If we find any cognisable offence is made out against the owners of the PG hostel, then we will take action against them as well," he said.

The victim works as a cleaner at the flat.

for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja said the woman was initially not ready to lodge a complaint.

A team from state women commission also visited the apartment, with its terming the incident as "extremely worrying".

"This is a despicable incident. We are extremely worried over it. The management of the hostel should take care that such incidents do not happen again," she said.

Around 19 women stay in the apartment as paying guests.

