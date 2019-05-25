Manoj Tiwari pays courtesy visit to poll rival Sheila Dikshit

BJP on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to his counterpart Sheila Dikshit, whom he defeated on the seat in the general election, at her residence here.

visited the 81-year-old Dikshit at her East Nizamuddin residence after learning about her ill-health, said BJP Neelkant Bakshi.

During the 20-minute meeting, he enquired Dikshit about her health.

"The two leaders acknowledged that political rivals can have friendly and harmonious relations and told Dikshit he treated her like his mother," Bakshi said.

Dikshit was defeated by 3.66 lakh votes by Tiwari from seat.

During a press conference, Tiwari had admitted he was "scared internally" to face the three-time Delhi and veteran in the poll.

Dikshit took charge of in January and led the party in the

Under her leadership, Congress candidates managed to get more votes and replaced candidates on five of the seven seats as nearest rivals to winning BJP candidates.

The party, however, failed to win even a single seat as the BJP under Tiwari's leadership did a clean sweep winning all the seven seats by huge margins.

