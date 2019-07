Martijn Drijver to conduct Special Goalkeeping Camp for Women

Hockey India on Saturday named nine players for the seven-day Special Goalkeeping Camp for Women, conducted by Dutch goalkeeping expert Martijn Drijver, starting at the Authority of India here Monday.

Along with the experienced duo of Savita and Rajani Etimarpu, the camp will also have young goalkeepers in Swati, Sonal Minz, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Chanchal, Khushboo, Rashanpreet Kaur and F. Ramengmawii.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for our goalkeepers to learn from the best. It gives all the players the chance to receive world class coaching, and expertise on specific goalkeeping skills which shall help them in their development," said David John, Director, High Performance.

"The camp will not only give our keepers in the 33 core probables the chance to learn, but also the upcoming young keepers as well. It is a very important position on a hockey field, and it is good to see how excited all our goalkeepers are for the camp ahead.

"It is of course an opportunity for the senior coaches to take a closer look at the younger bunch of Goalkeepers who are coming through the ranks, and I am pleased that they will be getting such an opportunity to train with Martijn," John added.

Drijver has more than 25 years of experience in goalkeeping coaching, and is the founder of the Drijver Goalie Academy in the Netherlands.

He has previously worked with several domestic and international hockey teams as a goalkeeping coach including the national teams of Netherlands, Spain, Ireland, South Africa and Malaysia.

As a goalkeeping coach, Drijver has played a part in three Olympic Games, five European Championships, three World Cups and 10 Champions Trophies internationally.

