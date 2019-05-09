LS polls: Mamata insults Constitution by not accepting me as PM, says Modi

Thursday said that West Bengal is insulting the Constitution by saying that she is not ready to accept him as the of the country.

Addressing a rally in Bankura, Modi said " (Banerjee) is publicly saying that she is not ready to accept the country's PM as the of the nation, but she feels proud in acknowleding Pakistan PM as that country's "



He said Banerjee was insulting the Constitution out of anxiety of losing the

The prime minister had tried to contact the to discuss cyclone Fani but could not do so as his calls were not returned.

Banerjee had said in a rally that she does not accept as the prime minister of the country describing him as the "expiry PM" and that she will talk to the new prime minister after the election results.

"She did not take calls from me during the cyclone. The wanted to sit with officers of the state to discuss the situation, but did not allow that too," Modi said at the rally here.

"She is not interested in the betterment of the state, but in that of her family, nephew and tolabaj (extortionists) of her party," the PM said.

Modi said that how much the TMC supremo is worried can be understood by the language being used by her. "She is now talking about stones and slaps against me," the PM said.

"I am used to abuses, I have now got the ability to digest abuses from dictionaries from around the world," he said.