MCC violations: BJP lodges protest with EC over 'delay' in action against AAP leaders

The BJP lodged its protest with the on Wednesday over "delay" in action against the leaders including its chief Arvind Kejriwal, on complaints of model code of conduct violations.

The of Opposition in Assembly Vijender met the EC officials and demanded strict action against the leaders including "gagging" them for the alleged violations.

"We have lodged complaints with the EC and the (Delhi) against the leaders with evidence. But no action has been taken which hints an unexpected favour to the AAP by the EC," said after the meeting.

Unless urgent and immediate action is taken, the complaints will become futile. Delay in deciding the complaints or representation will only result in denial of our right to remedies, he said.

"The Honourable of has a Constitutional obligation to ensure free and fair elections. It has a duty to take action against violators of poll rules and regulations for conducting the elections in a free and fair manner", it said.

The BJP leaders have lodged several complaints of violations of model code of conduct (MCC) against the AAP, relating to alleged misuse of public funds for appeasement politics, paid news, spreading lies against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans, asking voters to take money from BJP and but vote for the AAP.

The fresh complaint filed by charged that despite various complaints and multiple representations, no concrete, tangible and substantial actions have been taken by the EC.

In a democratic set up like India, the is entrusted with the obligation not only to sustain the democratic consciousness amongst the voters, but also to strengthen it further by taking necessary actions on MCC violations, Gupta added.

