Saffron flags, 'Jai Shree Ram' chants dominate Digvijaya's Bhopal roadshow

Seeking to counter the BJP's Hindutva plank, hundreds of sadhus chanted "Jai Shree Ram" as they took part in a roadshow held on Wednesday by Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Bhopal seat in

Singh along with religious leader alias Computer Baba led the roadshow from Bhawani Chowk to Lal Parade ground, moving through main roads of the city, to seek votes.

Several saffron and white robes-clad saints holding the Congress' and saffron flags shouted "Jai Shree Ram" while campaigning in support of Singh, who is pitted against BJP candidate Pragya Thakur, a Hindutva activist.

Some seers participating in the roadshow said they want the Ram temple to be constructed in Ayodhya at the earliest.

Some police personnel, both men and women, in plain clothes were seen sporting saffron 'gamchha' (a cloth worn around shoulders and neck) during the roadshow.

On Tuesday, hundreds of sadhus trooped to the state capital to seek votes for Singh and campaign against Thakur.

Computer Baba, who was recently appointed chairman of a river trust by the Congress government, on Tuesday said the BJP remained in power for five years but it failed to construct the Ram temple.

"Ab Ram Mandir nahi toh Modi nahi (when there is no Ram Mandir then there should be no Narendra Modi too)," the self-styled godman said.

Meanwhile, Thakur, who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, released BJP's vision document here on Wednesday, promising all round development of the state capital Bhopal.

BJP president Amit Shah will also hold a roadshow here in the evening.

The Bhopal seat, which has been a stronghold of the BJP, will go to polls on May 12.