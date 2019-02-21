Meeting discusses strategy for smooth conduct of LS polls

Senior police officers of four Left Wing Extremism (LWE) hit states attended an inter-state co-ordination meeting at in on Thursday to chalk out strategy for smooth conduct of the polls.

Senior police officials from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, and BSF attended the meeting which was chaired by Odisha's DIG (south-western range)

Officials said sharing of intelligence inputs and better coordination of forces including joint combing operations were discussed in details in the meeting.

"The present Maoist scenario in the region was assessed and discussion was held as to what steps required to be taken for free and fair election," said Lal.

SP (Koraput) said that regular follow up meetings will be conducted at and inspector-in -charge levels of the respective police station areas and sensitive areas will be identified.

Sources said police officers from the three states have decided to focus on Maoist-hit areas like and Srikakulam districts in Andhra Pradesh, Malkangiri and Koraput districts in and district in

As the Maoists have been giving frequent calls to boycott the polls, the focus should be on the security of the candidates, political workers, leaders and polling agents during campaign and also on election day, officials said.

On September 23 last year, Maoists had killed TDP MLA from Araku constituency in Andhra Pradesh, Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma in district.

