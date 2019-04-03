Mehbooba Mufti, Hasnain Masoodi file nomination from Anantnag seat

Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference candidate Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi Wednesday filed nomination papers from Lok Sabha constituency in

BJP candidate for the south seat Sofi has already filed his nomination papers. Two independent candidates have also filed their nominations since the issued notification for the third phase of polls on March 28.

"PDP candidate Mehbooba Mufti and NC candidate Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi filed their nomination papers in the office of the returning for Lok Sabha constituency today," an said.

Committee (PCC) is scheduled to file nomination papers as candidate later in the day.



The last date for filing of nominations is April 4, while scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 5. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8.

Voting for Lok Sabha seat, spread over four south districts including Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian, will be held on 23 April (for Anantnag district), 29 April (for district) and 6 May (for Pulwama and Shopian districts).

The counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.