Melania Trump says she is inspired by Happiness Curriculum in govt school

-
ALSO READ
Melania Trump may visit Delhi govt school, observe happiness curriculum
Visit to India an occasion to celebrate close ties, says Melania Trump
Here are the six takeaways from Melania Trump's unauthorised biography
No secret Melania-Kim Jong Un meeting: WH clarifies after Trump's remark
Silent, no inclination to talk: How Melania forges path through impeachment
-
US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday said she was inspired by the Happiness Curriculum after attending a 'Happiness Class' at a south Delhi government school.
"Thank you for welcoming me. This is my first visit to India. People here are so welcoming and kind," she said.
She said it is "very inspiring" that students begin their day with practising mindfulness and connecting with nature".
"A healthy, positive example has been set for educators to ensure a promising future," she said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU