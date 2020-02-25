JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Have asked Centre to drop contentious clauses from NPR forms: Nitish
Business Standard

Melania Trump says she is inspired by Happiness Curriculum in govt school

She said it is 'very inspiring that students begin their day with practising mindfulness and connecting with nature'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Melania Trump interacts with students and teachers at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School
Melania Trump interacts with students and teachers at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School

US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday said she was inspired by the Happiness Curriculum after attending a 'Happiness Class' at a south Delhi government school.

"Thank you for welcoming me. This is my first visit to India. People here are so welcoming and kind," she said.

She said it is "very inspiring" that students begin their day with practising mindfulness and connecting with nature".

"A healthy, positive example has been set for educators to ensure a promising future," she said.
First Published: Tue, February 25 2020. 13:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU