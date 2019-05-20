Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Regina Hall, Allison Janney join 'Breaking News In Yuba County' cast

Actor-filmmaker Tate Taylor has roped in Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Regina Hall, and for his upcoming comedy-drama "Breaking In Yuba County".

The film also stars Bridget Everett, and Keong Sim, reported Deadline.

More are in talks to join the project.

The films is set to get into production next month in

AGC Studios is financing the film and handling international sale.

Taylor's Wyolah Films, and Riva Marker's Nine Stories and Franklin Leonard's The Black List are producing the film.

According to the plot synopsis, Janney will portray a pencil pusher who catches her husband in bed with another woman, which causes him to die of a heart attack. She buries his body and takes advantage of the growing celebrity status that comes from having a missing husband.

However, she soon finds herself in over her head, dodging cops and criminals, all while trying hide the the truth, especially from her half- sister (Kunis), a local anchor who's desperate for a story, and a determined (Hall).

