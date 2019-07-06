Modi, Gehlot hail Jaipur's inclusion in UNESCO heritage list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and a host other leaders hailed Jaipur's inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List, saying the feat would add glory to the culturally-rich city.

Modi tweeted soon after the came from the historic city of Baku, the capital of Ajerbaijan, where the World Heritage Committee took the decision on Saturday during its ongoing 43rd session.

"Jaipur is a city associated with culture and valour. Elegant and energetic, Jaipur's hospitality draws people from all over. Glad that this city has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by @UNESCO," the prime minister tweeted.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel congratulated the people of Jaipur and thanked the global community for recognising the historic and cultural importance of the pink city.

The ancient city was historic and now it has become a global heritage site, Patel tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the recognition would boost tourism and benefit the local economy. "It is a matter of great pride that our Pink City, Jaipur has been declared as a world heritage site by UNESCO. It will add to the glory of capital city of Rajasthan," Gehlot tweeted.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje also expressed her delight. "Jaipur has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by @UNESCO. Brimming with history, the Pink City symbolises the pinnacle of #Rajasthani cultural excellence. A matter of great pride for #Rajasthan!" Raje tweeted.

"Our goal was to preserve and showcase the rich cultural tapestry of the Pink City. I also congratulate the Dept. of Tourism, JDA, Jaipur Smart City Ltd. and all others who contributed their efforts in achieving this remarkable feat. #Jaipur @UNESCO," she added.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot tweeted: "Great !! And what a wonderful feeling having the walled city of #Jaipur now listed as a #WorldHeritageSite @UNESCO we must all join hands and endeavour to make Jaipur a city of pride for now and all future generations."



UNESCO India Office's Director Eric Falt congratulated all those who worked tirelessly on the nomination, which he said "celebrates yet another of India's outstanding heritage sites, only one year after the successful nomination of the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai in 2018".

In its nomination dossier, India had presented the City of Jaipur is an exceptional urban example in indigenous city planning and construction in South Asia.

With Jaipur's inclusion, India now has 38 World Heritage Sites , that include 30 cultural properties, seven natural properties and one mixed site, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

