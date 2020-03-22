JUST IN
Modi thanks people for expressing gratitude towards those helping fight coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked people for expressing their gratitude towards those at the forefront of fight against coronavirus outbreak.

"The country thanked each person who led the fight against the corona virus. Many thanks to the countrymen," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, he had reminded people to express their gratitude towards those who have been at the forefront of combating coronavirus, and extending essential services without fearing for their safety.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, he had lauded the hard work of medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crews, delivery persons and media personnel among others.

Modi had asked people to express gratitude to them by giving them a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm on Sunday by clapping hands, beating plates or ringing out bells.

First Published: Sun, March 22 2020. 17:54 IST

