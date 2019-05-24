Modi wave takes wind out of 'mahagathbandhan' sail in UP, counting in one seat underway

The BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) have won 64 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 seats, demolishing the challenge posed by the SP-BSP alliance, which is expected to get 15 seats between them.

The BJP has won 62 seats and its ally two seats in the politically crucial state, which sends the highest number of MPs to the

The has won five seats and its alliance partner nine.The Mayawati-led BSP is leading in the Ghosi seat, as per the (EC).

won the lone Raebareli seat of

The counting of votes is still underway in and the EC has declared results of 79 seats as of 11:00 am Friday.

In 2014 polls, the BJP had won 71 seats and its ally (S) two, while the had bagged five seats and the two. In three bypolls, the opposition had wrested Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana from the BJP.

This time, the Modi wave not only smashed the SP-BSP alliance, but also uprooted from the party bastion of Amethi, where won and avenged her defeat in 2014.

won from the seat defeating his nearest rival of the by a margin of 4,79,505 votes, bettering his previous margin of 3,71,784 votes in 2014.

retained Rae Bareli seat, defeating her nearest rival by 1,67,178 votes, the EC website said.

SP-BSP had supported on this seat in Uttar Pradesh, once its favourite hunting ground.

founder Yadav won Mainpuri seat, while his son and SP Akhilesh Yadav, who contested from Azamgarh, won by 2.59 lakh votes.

But the scene was not so rosy for other members of the Yadav clan as Akhilesh Yadav's wife and his cousin lost in Kannuaj and Badaun, respectively.

His another cousin lost from Firozabad, where Akhilesh's feuding uncle's presence as Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia candidate queered the pitch of the SP.

A notable SP victory was that of party veteran Azam Khan, known for making controversial remarks, from Rampur where he was fighting against He defeated his nearest rival by over one lakh votes.

Mayawati's BSP had drawn a blank last time, but this time her alliance with the SP appeared to have paid her dividends as her party won nine seats and was leading in one.

Just ahead of the election, the SP and the BSP had cobbled together an alliance. The BSP contested 38 seats, the SP 37, leaving three for the RLD. The alliance did not put up any candidate in Amethi and Raebareli.

But, despite the alliance, the RLD could not open its account with all the three candidates losing to the BJP.

has retained seat by defeating his nearest rival by over 3.4 lakh votes.

won from Sultanpur seat, defeating her nearest rival BSP candidate by over 14,000 votes. She won by a margin of 14,526 votes, the EC said.

retained his Gautam Buddh Nagar seat, bagging 8.30 lakh retained her Mathura seat by defeating RLD candidate

The defeated Singh by a margin of 2,93,471 votes.

of (Sonelal) Anupriya Patel won from Mirzapur by 2,32,008 votes.

Reacting to poll results and party's poor performance, SP chief in a tweet has said, "Janmat sweekaar. ki sammanit janta va karyakartaon ko dhanyawaad (Mandate accepted. Thanks to the honourable voters of and party workers)."



Mayawati termed the poll results unprecedented and raised doubts over EVMs.

"Several shortcomings of conducting elections through EVMs have come to our notice and there is opposition to EVMs all over the country," she said.

Union minister Smriti Irani, who was poised to wrest Amethi seat from Congress Rahul Gandhi, quoted a line from a famous poem to assert that nothing was impossible.

" kehta hai aasmaan mein suraakh nahin ho sakta," she tweeted as she led by over 55,000 votes.

As the of Irani gaining lead trickled in, the went into a jubiliation mood without waiting for the actual announcement of results.

UP attributed the impressive show by his party to the "alert voters" who he said have rejected the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) of opposition parties.

"It is high time for the opposition to introspect and shun of negativity," Adityanath told PTI, giving full credit to Modi and for the "historic victory".

Meanwhile, as the polls results declared that has been re-elected, people in claimed that Modi has once again got the blessings of and Kal Bhairav Kashi ke Kotwaal (the guardian of Kashi).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)