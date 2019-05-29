Naveen Patnaik govt to have 21 ministers, 10 new faces

Governor Tuesday appointed 11 Cabinet ministers and nine Ministers of State on the recommendations of Chief Naveen Patnaik, a communication from the said.

The ministers and the chief will be administered the oath of the office Wednesday at 10.30 am in a function at the Exhibition Ground here.

The strength of the council of ministers in at 21, including the chief minister, is less than 15 per cent of the strength of the assembly as prescribed by the

Patnaik's new ministry will have 10 new faces: Telkoi MLA Premaanda Nayak, Titlagarh MLA (Woman), Nimapara MLA Sameer Das, Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das, Kotpad MLA Padmini Dian (Woman), Balikuda-Erasama MLA Raghunandan Das, Junagarh MLA Dibyashankar Mishra, Bissam Cuttack MLA Jagannath Saraka, Simulia MLA Jyotiprakash Panigarhi, and Kakatpur MLA

The 11 cabinet ministers are: Ranendra Pratap Swain, Bikram Keshari Arukha, Prafulla Mallick, Niranjan Pujari, Padmanabh Behera, Pratap Jena, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Sudam Marandi, Sushant Singh, Naba Kishore Das, and (woman).

The nine Ministers of State are: Ashok Chandra Panda, Sameer Ranjan Dash, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Dibya Shankar Mishra, Premananda Nayak, Raghunandan Das, Padmini Dian (Woman), and

Bikram Arukh, Pratap Jena, Niranjan Pujari, Prafulla Mallick, Ashok Panda and are among the legislators who retained their ministerial berths.

Senior MLA and former S N Patro is likely to be named as the of the Legislative Assembly while Binjharpur MLA Pramila Mallick may be appointed as the government's chief whip, sources said.

Meanwhile, a day before taking oath as for a fifth consecutive term, Tuesday visited in Puri and sought blessings of the Lord.

"I prayed to Lord Jagannath for the people of Odisha before I take oath as tomorrow in Bhubaneswar," told reporters outside the temple.

The Biju Janata Dal, which secured 112 seat in the 147-member in the recently concluded elections, held along with Lok Sabha polls, has been in power in the state since 2000.

Though in earlier four occasions (2000, 2004, 2009 and 2014) was sworn in at the Raj Bhavan, this is for the first time that he will be taking oath in a grand manner.

Patnaik had invited to the swearing in ceremony. However, Modi is unlikely to attend the function, party sources said.

Apart from the chief minister's elder sister and noted Gita Mehta, around 7,000 dignitaries including captains of industries and some Padma awardees will attend the swearing-in ceremony, sources said.

Prominent among the guests are Raghunath Mohapatra, noted Prafulla Kar, danseuse Priyamanda Mohanty and industrialists Kumarmangalam Birla, Naveen Jindal, they said.

The ruling BJD has also invited women grassroots leaders, whom Patnaik considered as the real "double engine" for growth of the state.

The BJP has bagged 23 and the nine assembly seats in the state. Independent and CPI(M) have secured one seat each.

