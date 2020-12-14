NBFCs expect higher credit loss on Covid-19 woes, says study

-
ALSO READ
Credit guarantee scheme for NBFC papers extended by three months
Covid-19 impact: Credit ratio at decadal low of 0.54% in H1, says CRISIL
Credit-rating cuts for companies slow down as Indian economy perks up
Fintechs use power of Cloud to survive Covid disruption, expand reach
Facing credit card woes amid pandemic? Look for lower-cost credit options
-
Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) are expecting higher credit loss as well as an increase in provision coverage rates, mainly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study.
The study by leading consultancy EY is based on an analysis of the standalone financial statements of 42 NBFCs, including 14 Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), for the year ended March 31, 2020.
The companies have reported an "increase in Expected Credit Loss (ECL) allowance by 33 per cent and an overall increase in provision coverage rate by 26 per cent as at 31 March 2020 compared to the year ended 31 March 2019".
Further, COVID-19 impact accounted for 19 per cent of the ECL allowance as on March 31 this year.
As per the study titled 'Expected credit loss analysis for non-banking financial companies' released on Monday, there has been an overall increase in gross loans of NBFCs by 7.63 per cent and HFCs by 2.44 per cent.
"There was an increase in ECL allowance on stage 1 and stage 2 by 56 per cent as against 25 per cent increase in ECL allowance on stage 3 assets.
"ECL expense has increased by 219 per cent for the year ended 31 March 2020 as compared to year ended 31 March 2019. Also, the companies reported a COVID-19 impact of 32 per cent of the ECL expense for the year ended 31 March 2020. The cost of risk ratio has increased by 202 per cent," EY said.
Stage 1 refers to loans with no significant increase in credit risk while Stage 2 indicates loans with significant rise in credit risk. Stage 3 refers to credit impaired loans.
NBFCs analyse co-relation of a wide range of factors with their default patterns and shortlist the factors relevant to their respective businesses to take into account the impact of forward-looking information. ECL estimates are then adjusted to consider the impact of these short-listed factors.
Sandip Khetan, Partner and National Leader (Financial Accounting Advisory Services) at EY India said the increase in ECL allowance seems to be largely attributable to the impact of COVID-19 and other macro-economic factors.
The study evaluated the change in ECL allowance and expense, change in provision coverage rates, the magnitude of the COVID-19 impact and other key parameters.
Jigar Parikh, Partner (Financial Accounting Advisory Services) at EY India said as NBFCs gear up for financial results for the coming quarters as well as the year end, they will have to consider the impact of the challenges on the economy, additional insights on the economic impact of the pandemic and several regulatory developments as a part of stimulus packages provided by the government.
"ECL estimates may have to be revised in the wake of these developments," he added.
The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns to curb the spreading of infections had disrupted the economy and business activities are slowly reviving now.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU