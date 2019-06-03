New defence minister reviews security situation in valley

Defence Monday on his maiden visit to after assuming charge reviewed security situation in the valley.

Singh was accompanied by the of Army Staff, Bipin Rawat, Commander, Lt Gen

They were received by Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, in

The defence was briefed in detail about the situation on the Line of Control and the hinterland, besides the successful anti-terror operations, a said.

He said the Singh was apprised of "the great synergy and close coordination" among all government agencies for bringing back normalcy in the region.

He was also apprised of the ongoing preparations for smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Lauding the "valour, sacrifice and patriotic fervour of every soldier serving in these challenging situations for national integrity", Singh said the country was proud of its soldiers.

He urged all to continue the good work that they were doing and ensure safety of the innocent people while dealing firmly with the inimical elements, the added.

The also impressed upon the commanders to maintain strict vigil along the Line of Control and remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any misadventure from across the border, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)