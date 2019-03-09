Nirav Modi began cheating banks under UPA, was exposed under Modi govt: BJP

Facing flak from the after fugitive diamantaire was spotted in London, the ruling BJP on Saturday hit back saying he began his fraud in 2011 when the dispensation was in power and that the detected and exposed it.

"Many of these who cheated during the government have been brought back and are in custody. Others will follow. They are living the life of fugitives and refugees," the BJP tweeted, terming the allegations of the opposition party a case of pot calling the kettle black.

The had earlier slammed the government on Saturday over a media report that the fugitive diamantaire was living in a swanky apartment in and accused of running a "fraudster settlement yojana" for such fugitives.

It also alleged that fugitives had looted Rs 1 lakh crore from Indian banks but not even one of them has been caught in five years of the

In its tweets, the BJP asserted that no one who cheats can get away under the

"Nirav Modi's fraud to cheat the banks started in 2011 when government was in power. It was detected and exposed during the Modi government. The offender was declared a fugitive, his assets seized, illegal house blown up and businesses closed," it said.

It added that criminal cases have been filed by investigation agencies who have been probing him for tax evasion, money laundering and criminal fraud.

The Congress-led (UPA) was in power at the Centre from 2004 to 2014, when the dispensation assumed office.

