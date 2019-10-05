No fresh notice needed for tree cutting in Aarey: MMRC MD

Rail Corporation (MMRC) dismissed green activists' contention on Saturday that a fresh notice was needed before cutting trees in Aarey Colony after the Bombay High Court dismissed petitions opposing it.

Protests broke out in Aarey Colony in north Mumbai on Friday night after MMRC started cutting trees for construction of a car shed for Mumbai Metro's phase III.

MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide, in a series of tweets, said the activists should accept their defeat in the court "honorably".

"The Tree Authority (of the municipal corporation) permission was issued on September 13. HC has dismissed four petitions and has imposed fine of Rs 50000 for a frivolous petition," she said.

The court dismissed all petitions in unequivocally clear terms, "but some people consider themselves superior to judiciary as well," Bhide added.

"While their own actions are illegal, they cry foul. If you lose a battle in court, better to accept it honourably than to take it to street," the MMRC MD tweeted.

"A new false propaganda is in the air that 15 days notice is required after tree authority order getting uploaded on the website. This is absolutely baseless. The tree authority order is issued on September 13. 15 days are over on September 28. Action was awaited till HC verdict was out," she said.

The Police have imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Aarey Colony, banning unlawful assembly, following strong protests against the felling of trees which began Friday night.

While 38 protesters were booked under various sections of the IPC, at least 60 others were detained, police said.