Not bothered about getting boxed in 'hate speech' image, focused on carrying out MP's duties: Owaisi

Sunday said it does not bother him that he is seen in the image of someone "giving hate speeches" or representing a certain class as he is focused on fulfilling his responsibilities as

"In fact, many people who are well wishers of mine have also voiced their concern that you have been boxed into this image. For me, I am not here to make an image or to create an image of myself. It does not bother me how my opponents box me into which image or whatever they want to do.

"End of the day, as long as my conscience is clear, I am trying to do the work which has been bestowed upon me. It's a great honour to be a Member of Parliament," the Hyderabad said.

As long as he tries his best to perform his duty, it does not make a difference, Owaisi said.

"I don't have these grandeur ambitions of one day becoming this or that. Good luck to those people who have. That's why it does not bother when people box me into that, he said.

He cannot get bogged down by what opponents think, Owaisi said, speaking at 'Talk with Asad' interactive event organised here. The (AIMIM) leader said he is happy with what the almighty has given him.

Owaisi, who was critical of the BJP-led NDA government for its handling of and other issues, said many good things had happened in the country whenever coalition governments were in power.

"PM (Narendra Modi) should answer some questions, not only give speeches, he said.

would immensely benefit if the TRS wins 16 Lok Sabha seats, with he also retaining his Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, the leader added.

The state has 17 Lok Sabha seats.

