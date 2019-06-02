JUST IN
Security and health services equally important for nation: Rajnath

Press Trust of India  |  Ghaziabad 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said security of health services in the country was as important as securing the borders of the country.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Yashoda Cancer Hospital in Sanjay Nagar and Raj Nagar area here, Singh noted the present set-up for medical services in the country was not "adequate".

He said private investment in the sector should be promoted through public private partnership ventures.

The medical faculty (doctors and nurses) to population ratio was poor and needed urgent improvement, he said at the function, which was his first public meet in Ghaziabad after the 2019 Lok Sabha results were declared.

He said the government is mulling over increasing the health budget.

Speaking on the defence sector, Singh said countrymen are living safely due to the efforts of the Army and paramilitary forces.

He said police, intelligence and other forces were working in tandem to check terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lastly, the defence minister noted that communalism is dangerous for the country.

