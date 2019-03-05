India's Biggest Obstacle Running Event, Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit - Mohali Edition, Concludes

/ -- India's leading firm, Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., recently concluded the fourth edition of Arena Devils Circuit (MSADC). The obstacle running event was held at Wave Estate, Sector 85, and saw a participation of over 2000 runners, cementing the confidence of the organisers that Mohali, indeed is moving towards a healthier lifestyle. The meticulous layout of the course and seamless event planning ensured that the packed event was executed flawlessly, creating a memorable experience for all participants.

Participants came from all over the country with large representations from various corporate and running groups coming from Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Bhatinda, and more cities.

The event witnessed the Legends Cup, where competitive runners from across ran for the grand prize of a Swift. and Sukhchain Singh, two Army Men proved to be worthy competitors to each other clinching the 1st and 2nd positions in the male category with at the 3rd spot. impressed onlookers by completing the entire circuit and sailing over each obstacle in a total time of just 00:28:30. On the other hand, Women's category saw many ups and downs through the run with Diksha Kapoor, a from Kashmir, winning the top spot by conquering all but one obstacle called the mighty Summit - The 14 Ft. Warped Wall which has been and remains a challenge for most of the women participants. She was followed by and Jyoti Singh, who clinched the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.

As the title sponsor of the property, Limited continues to explore the synergies between brand Swift with its focus on performance and thrill, and the Devils Circuit. Together, they promote the theme of 'Being Limitless' which is epitomised by each participant on the circuit. This season of Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit also hosts and as associate sponsors. With a tagline of 'Go the Distance', has the same DNA as that of the property with a complete focus on overcoming challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Adnan Adeeb, Managing Director & Co-Founder, said, "I want to dedicate the edition of the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit to the spirit of this city and to the indomitable attitude of the participants who signed up to enjoy an experience of a lifetime. We aim to make Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit a landmark race and will continue to engage with our to make it a bigger and better experience every year. We are also confident that we'll receive a greater response with each passing year, thereby making Devils Circuit one of the most sought-after races in "



Through this current season Volano aims to engage over 60,000 participants through the 8 cities which include Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Mohali, and The continual growth in these established 8 cities and encouraging response from newer cities reaffirms the appeal for disruptive sporting formats in the country. The Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Season 2018-19 which kick started from in September 2018 will conclude in in March 2019, where the biggest prize in in Asia- 2 brand New along with a cash prize of INR 5,00,000 shall be awarded to the winners in the Men's and Women's categories.

About Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit:



Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit, a unique running concept, introduced to India by Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., is a which is known to have initiated a revolution in the fitness industry six years ago. The model encourages a camaraderie between runners as they tackle a running track interspersed with 15 military-style obstacles, including high warped walls, barbed wires, and ice.

The Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit course is a litmus test for the strength and endurance of participants. The finishers of the circuit form the tribe of who go on to prove that they are indomitable in persuasion of fitness goals, after running 5 kilometres and conquering 15 obstacles. At MSADC, we help regular folks become more self-aware of the impending need for fitness as part of the lifestyle.

About Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.:



is India's leading firm headquartered in New Credited with the conceptualisation and execution of some of India's biggest properties, the company is behind the immense success of properties such as the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Corporate Challenge, Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit College Frenzy, Playfish, and GameOnIndia.

Source: Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

