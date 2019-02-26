Pak summons India's diplomat over 'violation of its territorial sovereignty'

on Tuesday summoned India's here and condemned the "violation of its territorial sovereignty" by Indian fighter jets.

In a statement, the said that at "approximately 02:54 hours (local time), 8 Indian aircraft were effectively intercepted by the jets and forced" to return.

The Indian jets "randomly released their ordinance which landed in an uninhabited remote area," it added.

"The Acting summoned the Indian and strongly condemned the Indian violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity," it said.

It said that the "baseless, reprehensible Indian claims of targeting a large terrorist camp and resultant causalities to placate Indian domestic audience and electioneering were strongly rebutted."



The Acting categorically stated that Indian "aggression was a threat to regional peace and stability and would get a befitting response by at a time and place of its choosing."



The also condemned the "baseless" Indian allegations against Pakistan's involvement in the Pulwama terror attack.

bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province, about 80-km from the Line of Control, early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said in

The air strikes came 12 days after the JeM carried out the Pulwama terror attack in that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

Indian High to was called to for consultations in the wake of the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)