Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO resigns after differences with board members

Stock Exchange (PSX) resigned on Tuesday after differences with some board members.

Morin's resignation comes at a time when the stock exchange is under pressure because of the weakening Pakistani currency against the US dollars and drops in direct foreign investments after the USD 6 billion bailout package signed by the government with the IMF which carries some tough conditions for the economy.

A notification of Morin's resignation was shared on the website. Morin, a Canadian national, was the first non-Pakistani of and had joined in January 2018 during PML-N's tenure.

An emergency meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) was held on Tuesday during which Morin submitted his resignation. It was approved immediately by the board, according to

As per speculation, Morin had developed differences with the board after the PSX board of had written a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission of about Morin, alleging that while he was the in Pakistan, he was running a company abroad.

During a Board of Directors meet on May 20, Morin had given a hearing on the show-cause notice served to him for alleged breach of employment contract by simultaneously operating his own wealth management company while being employed by the PSX.

Wealth Management, a Montreal-based firm that identifies itself as independent financial advisers' had Morin as the of the company and chairman of its board.

Morin has said that there was no wrongdoing and he had declared his interest in at the time of taking up his position at the PSX.

Morin who has held several top positions in financial and investment houses is the second foreigner to resign as CEO of a major Pakistani institution. In the past, a German CEO of also left his job after corruption charges were brought against him.

