Palestinian president decides to change his government

AP  |  Ramallah (West Bank) 

Palestinian officials say President Mahmoud Abbas has decided to shake up his government.

The move is the latest sign of failure in more than a decade of attempts to reconcile with the rival Hamas movement.

The officials say Abbas appointed a four-member committee from his Fatah movement on Sunday to consult with political factions about forming a new government.

The three officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing internal deliberations.

The official Wafa news agency said Fatah had decided to form a political government to replace the current Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah's Cabinet of technocrats.

Hamdallah's government was formed in 2013 following a power sharing agreement with Hamas.

But the government couldn't assume its responsibilities in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip ruled due to deep disputes.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 00:15 IST

