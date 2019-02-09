Pb: Two communities clash in Phagwara , 3 injured

Tension prevailed in in Punjab's district on Friday night following a violent clash between members of two communities, resulting in injuries to three youths, police said.

Those injured in the clash included two cousins belonging to one community and another youth belonging to other community, they said, adding the injured have been hospitalised.

The mob allegedly damaged a jeep of of Police Gurbaj Singh, a motorcycle and a bus, police said.

The jeep was parked near the station on Phagwara-Banga road when the mob smashed its window panes and windshield. No one was inside the vehicle at that time, police said.

The is said to have driven away the bus from the mob. It could not be confirmed if any passenger was hurt, they said.

Both sides blamed each other for the clash, police said.

Enraged members of one community staged a dharna outside the station, indulged in brick-bating and blocked PhagwaraBanga road with panicky shopkeepers in the vicinity downing their shutters.

Police who were led by SP Mandeep Singh and Manpreet Singh Dhillon were keeping an eye on the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)