Peter Dinklage in talks to star opposite Rosamund Pike in 'I Care a Lot'

is in negotiations to co-star with in thriller "I Care a Lot".

If things work out, this will be Dinklage's first acting gig post the final season of HBO's epic fantasy drama "Game of Thrones".

J Blakeson is directing the film from his own script, reported Variety.

The shooting is scheduled to begin later this month.

will essay the role of Marla Grayson, a highly successful legal guardian with a knack for using the law to her benefit and her clients' detriment. But when she cherry picks her seemingly perfect client, she soon realises looks are deceiving.

Dinklage's role is being kept under wraps.

Blakeson is also producing the film through his banner Sugar November along with Teddy Schwarzman's production company Black Bear.

