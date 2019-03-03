Petition filed in Pakistan seeking Priyanka's removal as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

An has been started in seeking Priyanka Chopra's removal as the UNICEF after the congratulated the for the air strike across the Line of Control in the neighbouring country.

On February 26, the had congratulated the IAF after several fighter jets attacked the (JeM)'s terrorist camp at in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of

The strike came amid heightened tension between and after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

"Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces," Chopra wrote on

The description of the petition on the Avaaz asks for the actor's removal from the post as she did not stay "neutral".

"War between two nuclear powers can only lead to destruction & death. As of UNICEF, was supposed to stay neutral and peaceful but her tweet in favour of Indian arm forces after they invaded Pakistan airspace shows otherwise. She doesn't deserve this title anymore (sic)," it read.

Chopra was appointed as the global UNICEF in 2016.

The petition, which tagged the UN and UNICEF, had received over 3,519 signatures -- out of a 5,000 mark -- till the time this report was filed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)