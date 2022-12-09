JUST IN
May include provisions to stop shadow banning in Digital India Act: MoS IT
Delhi's maximum temp settles at 26.8 deg C; air quality 'very poor'
All parties should make collective effort to implement UCC, says Gadkari
Govt may revise IT rules if social media firms misuse power: MoS IT
Delhi airport says peak-hour flights reduced at T3 to ease congestion
Nation must know how dependent it has become on those with hostile interest
Anti-CAA protest: Northeast's students' body to observe Black Day on Dec 11
ED files prosecution complaint in alleged coal levy scam in Chhattisgarh
More than 50 private member bills introduced in Lok Sabha on Dec 9
Public service content on pvt channels to be voluntary: MIB to broadcasters
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi to skip annual summit with Russia's Putin over Ukraine nuke threats
Business Standard

G20: PM chairs meeting of Guvs, CMs, LGs, says it belongs to entire nation

PM Modi chaired the meeting virtually and said India's G-20 presidency is a unique opportunity for the country to showcase its strengths

Topics
G20  | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's G20 presidency
India's G20 presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting of governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors on Friday to discuss issues related to India's G-20 presidency, and said it is a unique opportunity for the country to showcase its strengths.

During the meeting, the prime minister emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of states and Union Territories in the organisation of various G-20 events, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The prime minister pointed out that the G-20 presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of the country.

Highlighting the large number of visitors who would be coming to India during its G-20 presidency and the international media focus on various events, Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of states and UTs utilising this opportunity to re-brand themselves as attractive business, investment and tourism destinations, according to the statement.

He also reiterated the need to ensure people's participation in the G-20 events by a "whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach".

A number of governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors shared their thoughts during the meeting, emphasising the preparations being done by the states and UTs to suitably host G-20 meetings, the statement said.

The meeting was also addressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and a presentation was made by India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi had told an all-party meeting that India's G-20 presidency is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths to the entire world.

India officially assumed the G-20 presidency on December 1.

The country is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month. The next G-20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

G-20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 21:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU