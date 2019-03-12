Priyanka Gandhi puts out her first tweet

tweeted for the first time on Tuesday, over a month after joining

She put out two tweets in quick succession -- one on Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and the other quoting the Father of the Nation against violence.

"In the simple dignity of Sabarmati, the truth lives on," she said in her first tweet posted over a month after she joined on February 11.

Her second tweet was a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, "I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent."



Gandhi, who was appointed AICC in-charge Uttar Pradesh East, had garnered a massive response on joining Twitter, attracting over one lakh followers on the platform within 10 hours.

Comparing her first-day popularity on the micro-blogging website to that of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, senior had hailed her as a "new superstar on social media".

Currently, she has over 2,33,000 followers.

As of now, she follows seven accounts, including the Congress' official handle and those of her Rahul Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, and

