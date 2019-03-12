Delhi Police busts online racket, arrests 6 for cheating

The Police has arrested six persons for allegedly cheating people, mostly residing in the US and Europe, on the pretext of providing them online technical assistance, police said Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mohit Bansal, Udit, Yashwant Singh, Guraman Singh, and Pfokreni Kayio, ran an and used a (IP) address to lure their victims, they added.

Cash worth Rs 7.40 lakh, equipment including several servers, routers, SIM box, hard disks, SIM cards used by them have been seized from them, the police said.

On March 7, police received a tip-off regarding the racket being operated from in Pitampura.

They raided the location and found that the place was being used to run an office from where the accused made and received international calls using dialer through (Voice Over Internet Protocol).

Throwing light on the modus operandi, Rajiv Ranjan, of Police (Crime Branch), said the victims comprised the customer base of Google, Facebook, Paypal, who would seek help with their passwords and other technical hindrances.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused registered themselves on Search Engine's paid services licence for helping customers in troubleshooting, the police said.

They would increase their by keeping them on the top slot of search result, they said.

"This coaxed the unsuspecting customer to call the prominently available number on the first page. The customer did not doubt as the helpline number provided by them was on the top of the search result," the said.

He added that they received nearly 50 calls per day and would get around USD 50 for every call.

"When the customer would call the given customer care number, the same was routed to them in by their counterparts based abroad. It was then, the less savvy customer were lured to buy Play cards and divulge the other details including bank account numbers on the pretext of fixing their technical issues," the said.

They would then redeem the cards online, each mostly worth USD 50, through a Chinese company.

"The security code of Play Card provided by the customer was given to the blocker who would offer higher rate. The blocker based somewhere in or abroad would get it redeemed online from and the money was routed through illegal monetary transactions to them in Delhi," the said.

added that they were bypassing the legal International Gateways and purchasing the (Voice Over Internet Protocol) minutes from and their act was causing a "huge loss" to the government exchequer.

"The potential loss caused by them is being assessed. Most of the victims were from the United State of and other European countries," the police said.

