Pulwama attack: AP govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to kin of 40 jawans

The government Saturday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of 40 CRPF jawans killed in the deadly terrorist attack in of Jammu and

Pledging support to the Centre on whatever action it intends to take to stamp out terrorism, N Chandrababu Naidu said the country would always remember the sacrifices of the jawans.

"The whole country was left in shock as 40 jawans were killed in the worst terror attack. We all should stand in support of the families of the jawans in this hour of grief," he said in a statement here.

The decided to offer ex-gratia payment to the slain jawans' families while the people of voiced their protest over the "dastardly" act, the added.

Earlier, the politburo that met here under the chairmanship of Naidu expressed grief over the attack and observed two-minute silence in memory of the CRPF jawans killed.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

