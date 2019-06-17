Qatar hit back to snatch Paraguay draw in Copa America debut

Khoukhi scored 13 minutes from time as Asian champions hit back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw with at the Copa America on Sunday.

An Cardozo penalty and a stunning strike gave the South Americans a 2-0 lead in but goals from and Khoukhi in the final quarter snatched a share of the Group B spoils for the tournament debutants.

"It's a fair result, we deserved the point we gained," said Qatar's Spanish

He praised his players for "keeping the faith" and "showing the desire to go after the game, that was the most positive thing for us."



It left the sides two points behind Group B leaders Colombia, who opened their account with a 2-0 win over Lionel Messi's on Saturday.

"We were unable to manage our advantage and we leave with a bitter taste," admitted Gonzalez.

Tournament invitees made a disastrous start with a defensive mix up in the first minute causing panic in their own area.

The Asian champions survived but kept the pressure on and a couple of minutes later had won a penalty for after a Bruno Valdez header struck Portuguese-born full-back Pedro Miguel's arm.

Cardozo hammered the resulting spot kick straight down the middle of the goal to give a fourth-minute lead.

should have equalized on 16 minutes but incredibly two players missed an open goal.

Left-back flashed an inviting center across the six yard box where Sudanese-born Ali and both somehow contrived to completely miss the ball from just a couple of yards out.

Qatar, the next hosts in 2022, were neat and tidy in possession but initially lacked the cutting edge and ruthlessness that Paraguay showed.

The South Americans threatened to double their lead but headed over and Hernan Perez forced a smart save from

Qatar had another great chance to equalize after Al Haydas's beautiful chipped pass found six yards out at an angle, but he blasted a volley straight into Roberto Fernandez's chest.

- Qatar fightback -



===================Paraguay looked to have doubled their lead on 51 minutes when Cardozo turned home a Miguel Almiron cross, but VAR adjudged Gonzalez to have been offside in the build-up.

Five minutes later, though, Gonzalez himself scored the second with a screamer from 25 yards into the top corner.

Qatar were back in it halfway through the second period with a special strike of their own as Ali's shot from the corner of the 18-yard box took a nick off a defender's foot and arched over Fernandez into the top corner, drawing cheers from the sparse crowd inside the

And the Asian champions were level 13 minutes from time after opening up the Paraguay defense with a slick passing move.

slipped in Algerian-born Khoukhi, running in at an angle between full-back and center-back.

His finish hit Fernandez's knee and ballooned up into the air where the back tracking attempted to head it off the line but succeeded only in putting the ball into the roof of the net and then injured himself falling into the goal.

"We need to take a look at our midfield play," Paraguay said.

"We were up against very good opponents, we knew what were up against.

