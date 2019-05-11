Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Jammu

Light rains Saturday provided to residents who were reeling under scorching heat for the past week.

The meteorological department has forecast light rain or thundershowers at many places in and Kashmir over the next 24 hours.

Jammu, the winter capital of the state, had experienced the season's highest day and night temperature on May 9 with a high of 40.1 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.5 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 notches and 2.5 notches above season's average, respectively.

The residents of woke up to a pleasant this morning with heavy cloud cover and a light spell of rain bringing some relief from the blistering heat which has gripped the region since May 4.

Though the night temperature recorded in the city was 24.6 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal, the day temperature is expected to drop and settle several degrees below normal, a MeT official department said.

Jammu has recorded a maximum of 38.4 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees above normal, on Friday.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting in Reasi district, recorded a minimum of 22.8 degrees Celsius, which was 2.8 notches above normal, the said.

