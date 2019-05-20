Rajbhar 'shattered' decorum of alliance dharma: BJP

Hours after was sacked from the council of ministers, the said he has shattered the decorum of alliance dharma by continuously speaking against the party despite being an ally.

Earlier in the day, Minister recommended to immediate sacking of Rajbhar, also the (SBSP) chief, from his cabinet for his outbursts against senior NDA partner

accepted the recommendation and relieved from his post of Backward Class Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment Minister, an official said here.

"The is a party which gives full respect to its allies and honours the coalition dharma. But, it is unfortunate that our alliance partner in UP, Om Prakash Rajbhar, not just violated the decorum of alliance dharma, but shattered it. It is for this reason that the party and UP Minister were compelled to take such a strong step," state BJP said in a statement here.

"Despite staying in alliance (NDA), continuously made statements against the BJP and the BJP-led UP government. He also opposed various policies of the state government," he added.

Pandey said Rajbhar construed the BJP's "decorum" and "tolerance" as its "weakness".

"He not only fielded candidates against the BJP in this Lok Sabha election, but also openly supported candidates of rival political parties. Despite this, we exercised restraint," the BJP said.

Pandey, however, hoped that the Rajbhar community will continue to support the BJP.

He alleged that Rajbhar had "deceived" the community which gave him an identity.

Adityanath also recommended to that all other SBSP members holding the rank of be removed immediately, the said here.

Rajbhar has often been making controversial statements against the saffron party, the latest being during the Lok Sabha election campaign when he said that BJP members should be "thrashed" with shoes.

