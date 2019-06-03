Rare albino fawn found, rescued by trucker in California

A rare, all-white fawn has been found and rescued in by a who delivered the animal to a rescue center.

Bee reported Sunday that the small albino deer with a pink nose and large pinkish ears was discovered sitting in the middle of a road in Woodland, near

at Spirits Fawn Rescue says the 3-week-old fawn's mother was not found.

She's not sure how the fawn happened to be in the road but says that female deer looking for often leave fawns on their own.

Nicholas says this is the first time she has treated an albino deer during 13 years operating the rescue and rehabilitation center where volunteers treat 50 to 80 fawns per year.

