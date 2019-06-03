JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Austria swears in first female chancellor, pledges stability

India beat Scotland 2-1, enter final of U21 four-nation tourney
Business Standard

Rare albino fawn found, rescued by trucker in California

AP  |  Loomis (US) 

A rare, all-white fawn has been found and rescued in Northern California by a truck driver who delivered the animal to a rescue center.

The Sacramento Bee reported Sunday that the small albino deer with a pink nose and large pinkish ears was discovered sitting in the middle of a road in Woodland, near Sacramento.

Diane Nicholas at Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue says the 3-week-old fawn's mother was not found.

She's not sure how the fawn happened to be in the road but says that female deer looking for food often leave fawns on their own.

Nicholas says this is the first time she has treated an albino deer during 13 years operating the rescue and rehabilitation center where volunteers treat 50 to 80 fawns per year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 20:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU