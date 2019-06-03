Rare albino fawn found, rescued by trucker in California

-
ALSO READ
Tax filing: Indian-American Congressman offers help
Man faces hate crime charge after throwing hot coffee, punching Sikh clerk in US
Yemeni mom wins fight to fly to US to give dying son kiss
Indian-American Congressman offers help to countrymen in tax filing
Truck driver held for hoax call to Bengaluru police
-
A rare, all-white fawn has been found and rescued in Northern California by a truck driver who delivered the animal to a rescue center.
The Sacramento Bee reported Sunday that the small albino deer with a pink nose and large pinkish ears was discovered sitting in the middle of a road in Woodland, near Sacramento.
Diane Nicholas at Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue says the 3-week-old fawn's mother was not found.
She's not sure how the fawn happened to be in the road but says that female deer looking for food often leave fawns on their own.
Nicholas says this is the first time she has treated an albino deer during 13 years operating the rescue and rehabilitation center where volunteers treat 50 to 80 fawns per year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU