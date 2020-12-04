RBI pegs retail inflation at 6.8 percent for the December quarter

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said retail inflation is likely to remain elevated and pegged it at 6.8 per cent for the third quarter of the current fiscal.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is of the view that inflation is likely to remain elevated, barring transient relief in the winter months from prices of perishables.
However, retail inflation is projected to be 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.
CPI inflation rose sharply to 7.3 per cent in September and further to 7.6 per cent in October, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while unveiling its bi-monthly monetary policy review.
According to him, with some evidence that price pressures are spreading, the outlook for inflation has turned adverse in relation to expectation in the last two months.
"While cereal prices may continue to soften with the bumper kharif harvest arrivals and vegetable prices may ease with winter crop, other food prices are likely to persist at elevated levels. Cost push pressures continue to impinge on core inflation which could remain sticky.
"Taking into consideration all these factors, the CPI inflation is projected at 6.8 per cent for Q3 FY2020-21; 5.8 per cent for Q4 FY2020-21 and 5.2-4.6 per cent in H1 of FY2021-22 with risks broadly balanced," Das said.
The MPC has kept the key policy or the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent with an accommodative stance to support growth and rein in inflationary pressures.
"Our paramount objective is to support growth while ensuring that financial stability is maintained and preserved at all times," Das said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU