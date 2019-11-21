JUST IN
Ready to work very closely with new Sri Lankan government: MEA

Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday took oath as Sri Lanka's new prime minister

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gotabaya Rajapaksa (right) and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa during a campaign rally in Sri Lanka
Gotabaya Rajapaksa (right) and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa during a campaign rally in Sri Lanka

India on Thursday said it was ready to work very closely with the new government in Sri Lanka and expressed hope that it will fulfil aspirations of the Tamil community living in the island country.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs underlined India's willingness to work closely with the new government.

Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday took oath as Sri Lanka's new prime minister, days after his younger brother was elected president, cementing the powerful and controversial Rajapaksa clan's grip on political power in the country.
First Published: Thu, November 21 2019. 16:40 IST

