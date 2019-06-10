Record high temperatures in several parts of India; 48 deg C in Delhi



Large swathes of the country seared under record high temperatures on Monday with the mercury touching 48 degrees in Delhi, the highest for June, and hovering around the 50-degree mark in many other areas in

There was no immediate respite in sight as the monsoon advanced slowly in southern and and the department forecast that heatwave conditions were likely to prevail in north and for a couple of days more.

Churu in was the hottest recorded place with a high of 50.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Banda in (49.2), (48.9), Sriganganagar (48.5) and Narnaul in (48.3).

recorded its highest-ever June temperature at 48 degrees

The city's previous high of 47.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Palam on June 9, 2014.

"The factors that led to this are dry westerly winds, no effect of a western disturbance in the plains and intense heating in the month of June," said (IMD) forecasting chief

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded a high of 45.6 and a low of 27.2 degrees Celsius.

Hot dry winds -- Loo -- swept the city, compounding the woes of people who had to venture out for work.

In and Haryana, many areas reeled under a high of over 45 degrees Celsius. Narnaul, with a maximum of 48.3 degrees Celsius, was the hottest place in the two neighbouring states that were under the grip of a severe heatwave.

Bhiwani and Hisar recorded maximum temperatures of 46.8 and 46.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. Ambala and Karnal also sizzled under maximum temperatures of 44.8 and 44.4 degrees Celsius.

Scorching heatwave swept Chandigarh, which recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. In Punjab, the maximum temperature in was 45.2 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. Maximum temperatures in and were seven notches above normal at 45.5 and 45.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Uttar Pradesh, Banda was the hottest place with a maximum of 49.2 degrees Celsius. People in and to sweltered under highs of 48.9 and 48.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Severe heatwave conditions persisted in the desert state of Maximum temperature in most of the cities was recorded above 45 degrees Celsius -- 47.4 in Bikaner, 47.3 in Kota and 46.3 in Jaipur, according to department officials in

Jammu recorded the hottest day of the season with a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius. The prevailing heatwave conditions intensified power and water woes in different parts of the region in The mercury in too rose and settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above normal.

According to an IMD bulletin, "Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions (are) very likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, southern parts of and during next 2 days. Intensity and spatial extent of heating is very likely to reduce substantially thereafter."



In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the mercury touches the 45-degree mark for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the temperature soars to 47 degrees Celsius for two days on the trot, according to the

In small areas, like the national capital, a heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, it said.

Heatwave conditions also prevailed in Telangana, Odisha and where the mercury settled at above normal levels in many areas.

In Odisha, coastal and interior areas reeled under unbearable weather conditions due to rising temperature coupled with high level of relative humidity. Hirakud in western Odisha turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording 44.8 degree Celsius followed by 44.6 degree in neighbouring Sambalpur, officials said.

Adilabad district in Telangana recorded a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius. The weather office in issued a warning that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in different districts of the state till June 12.

With the Monsoon unlikely to make an entry in soon, the Met department said day temperatures in south Bengal are likely to be above normal by two to three degrees Celsius. It said that condition is "very likely" to prevail over Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts of during the next three days.

The Monsoon advanced slowly into other parts of the country, having made an onset over on June 8, a week after its normal arrival.

" Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of & Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, most parts of & East-central Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal, some parts of West-central Bay of Bengal, most parts of and some parts of Manipur," according to

Himachal Pradesh's district experienced the hottest day in 14 years. sizzled at 45.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, said. The previous highest temperature in was same as 45.2 degrees Celsius on June 21, 2005, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)