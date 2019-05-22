Remarks against PM: Court order on Jun 7 over complaint against Rahul Gandhi

A will pronounce on June 7 its order on a complaint seeking that an FIR be lodged under the charge against for allegedly making derogatory remarks against in 2016.

reserved the order after hearing arguments from the complainant.

The court was hearing the complaint filed by an advocate, who has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

In his complaint, Joginder Tuli said, "The statement of the accused amounts to dissatisfaction amongst army and paramilitary forces and compelling them to think that the and the government is encashing on their sacrifice and using such sacrifices for political gain."



The had on May 15 filed an action taken report before the court in which the police had said that no "cognisable offence" was made out against Gandhi.

It had told the court that Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the for which a suit may be filed.

Tuli said he had filed a complaint in October 2016 but the police did not take any action.

The complaint referred to the leader's speech delivered at a public meeting here where he had said Modi was hiding behind the blood of soldiers and exploiting their sacrifices.

On October 6, 2016, Rahul, while addressing the meeting after completion of his 'Kisan Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh, had said: "You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in and those who carried out the surgical strikes for You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong."



The plea before the trial court said the words used in Rahul's speech amounted to shaming democratic country like and if democracy has to survive, there should be some restrictions on the people talking against the country.

It sought directions to the to register the FIR under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or other sections of the law.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)